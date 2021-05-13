Warren EAST students partner with Arkansas Economic Development Institute to develop logo for Warren

The Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) has taken action to help better the community of Warren. The team visited EAST students at Warren High School to discuss their plans and goals for their community assessment and how the students could be involved. From this discussion, a community assessment logo and slogan were determined to be the top priority. Keeping young citizens of Warren in mind, a group of EAST students developed a competition for Warren School District students to create the logo and slogan that would be voted on by the community. Their competition received over 200 votes which was shared via social media.
EAST partnered with Union Bank and Trust Co., to provide cash prizes for the winners of the competition. The EAST members took total control of the project and “worked like a turnkey firm,” according to Miles McDonnell, AEDI Emergency Management Specialist.
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, a formal check presentation with members of the AEDI and Union Bank could not be held. The logo, created by Raven Harris, and slogan, created by Lee Johnson, are shown below.
“It was a really great opportunity to think about what our community needs and how we could better it for the future. I really enjoyed being able to practice my professionalism in a real life scenario,” Tessa Andrus, 10th grade EAST member.
“I personally think that AEDI has made a difference in our EAST program because we were able to accomplish more in our community with them as our partner and client. I was able to place third in the competition and I learned a lot about graphic designing,” Karis Files, 10th grade EAST member and 3rd place winner.
“Being able to make a professional connection with Union Bank was a new experience that gave me new confidence to do real-world work experience. I called to set up the appointment, led the meeting and even asked for the sponsorship,” Madison Nikolson, 10th grade EAST student.
