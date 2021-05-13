Warren Lions Club announces return of Gospel Music Jamboree

The Warren Lions Club is pleased to announce the return of the Pink Tomato Festival Gospel Music Jamboree!
Businesses, organizations, and individuals that wish to sponsor the event and have an ad listed in the event program please visit www.warrenlionsclub.net or contact us at office@warrenlionsclub.net for more information on how you can be a part of the tradition.
The 42nd annual Gospel Music Jamboree will feature The Lisemby Family at Immanuel Baptist Church, Wednesday, June 9th at 6 p.m. Admission is Free! Your generous donations are critical to provide this and other Lions activities and events. Please become a sponsor, donate at the door, or contact us for more information!
No comments:
Post a Comment