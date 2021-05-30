Warren School Board holds special called meeting

The Warren School Board met in special session Thursday, May 27, 2021. Prior to the board meeting the members conducted an expulsion hearing. At the request of the student and family, the hearing was not open to the public.
After calling the special board meeting to order, the board went into executive session to consider personnel matters. Upon returning to public session, the following actions were approved by the board:
Accepted the resignations of:
- Kayla Outlaw, Kindergarten teacher at Eastside
- Jenna Tharp, 1st grade teacher at Eastside
- Clark Watkins, Middle School assistant principal
- Ellis Casey Moreland, ALE instructor/assistant football coach
- Mitchell Lane, High School teacher
- Kaitlyn Maloney, paraprofessional at Eastside
- Shureka Palmer, food service at Middle School
Accepted retirement of Sandra Hatley (37 years of teaching), currently High School dean of students and driver's education
Voted to hire:
- Donna Lowery, Eastside art instructor
- Jessica Howington, Eastside instructor
- Karima Ramos, Eastside instructor
- Kaley White, Brunson instructor
- Jacob Roberts, Middle School career development and assistant football coach
- Katie Kuhn, High School choir director
- Nakasha Nealon, High School civics and economic instructor
- Shaneice Harris, Eastside paraprofessional
- LaShae Thomas, Eastside special ed paraprofessional
- Qaveshia Banks, ABC paraprofessional
Voted to transfer:
- Clark WAtkins, ALE instructor and assistant football coach
- Trent Wilson, football defensive coordinator
Voted to rescind:
- Jane May, retirement as Eastside paraprofessional
- Toni Miller, retirement as SPED paraprofessional
- Amanda Briant, resignation from Jine 2, 2021 until June 210, 2021
The board then voted to approve extra duty pay for qualifying teachers who worked extra hours due to covid during the past school year.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for June 14, 2021.
