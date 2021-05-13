Thursday, May 13, 2021

Week 8 local results for Walk Across Arkansas

Following are the results for total minutes walked for week 8 of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  Travelin’ Tomatoes – 2545; Warren Woman’s Club – 1514; The Weaver’s - 210; The Pahuamba’s – 0.  Top three individual placements for week 8 are:  Tricia Wilkinson – 690; Glenda Cross – 565; and tied for 3rd place are Randy Rawls – 540; and Karen Rawls - 540.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.  If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible.  Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.
