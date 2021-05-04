Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Week six and seven Walk Across Arkansas local results

Following are the results for total minutes walked for weeks 6 and 7 combined of Walk Across Arkansas for the teams that have reported.  Travelin’ Tomatoes – 5636; Warren Woman’s Club – 3382; The Weaver’s - 210; The Pahuamba’s – not reported.  Top three individual placements for weeks 6 and 7 are:  Tricia Wilkinson – 1640; Randy Rawls – 1230; and Karen Rawls - 1020.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution.  If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your Bradley County Extension Office as soon as possible.  Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.

at 10:00 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)