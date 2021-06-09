2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato contestants are announced

|2011 Little Miss Pink Tomato pageant contestants.
The 2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be held on Friday, June 11th at 2:30 p.m. in the Activity Center of First Baptist Church of Warren. Thirteen young ladies will be competing for the coveted title.
Meelah Robinson is the granddaughter of Randy and Debbie Funderburg of Siloan Springs, and Kay Robinson and the late Harold Robinson of Warren. She just completed first grade at Hugh Goodwin Elementary where she was nominated for Gator of the Month for her work ethic and good citizenship. Meelah has one brother Myken, whom she enjoys spending time with. She attends First Baptist Church of El Dorado, is a member of Campfire Group #5 and attends gymnastics at Bravo. She is a member of the 8U Lady Dragon softball team and plays second base.
2021 Little Miss Pink Tomato Contestants are:
- Corrine Hatch / Warren / Duncan and Brooke Hatch
- Presley Ryan Mashburn / Hermitage / James and Madison Mashburn
- Olivia Claire Baker / Hampton / Christin Thomason and Bruce Baker
- Kinsley Jade Robinson / Warren / Daniel and Ashley Robinson
- Maisyn Elle Milton / New Edinburg / Patrick and Amanda Milton
- Lillee Abel / New Edinburg / Adam and Crystal Abel
- Ellisyn Blace Vickers / Hermitage / Lucas and Lindsey Vickers
- Nola Ashley Stone / Warren / Jon and Stacie Stone
- Callie Grace Mendez / Warren / Victor and Michelle Mendez
- Mya Hernandez / Hermitage / Randy and Taylor Hernandez
- Willow Bennett / Monticello / Willian and Debra Bennett
- Oakleigh Marie Phurisri / Warren / Taylor Hargis
- Addison Leigh Tullos / Hermitage / Mallory Benson and Josh and Savannah Tullos
