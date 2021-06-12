2021 Tomato Packing Contest winners(all age divisions)

Tomato Packing Contest, adult, winners were, from left, Torrie Cook, first; Jessica Hill, second; and Maribeth Gambill, third.
All photos by Tim Kessler
Tomato Packing Contest, 15-19, winners were, from left, Weston Gavin, first; Kaylee Nichols, second; and Blake Forrest, third.
Teen Miss Pink Tomato Olivia Cook competed in the Tomato Packing Contest.
Tomato Packing Contest, 9-14, winners were, from left, Emanuel Strong, first; Bristol Ballentine, second; and Olivia Cook, third.
No comments:
Post a Comment