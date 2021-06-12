Saturday, June 12, 2021

2021 Tomato Packing Contest winners(all age divisions)


Tomato Packing Contest, adult, winners were, from left, Torrie Cook, first; Jessica Hill, second; and Maribeth Gambill, third.

All photos by Tim Kessler

Tomato Packing Contest, 15-19, winners were, from left, Weston Gavin, first; Kaylee Nichols, second; and Blake Forrest, third.

Teen Miss Pink Tomato Olivia Cook competed in the Tomato Packing Contest.

Tomato Packing Contest, 9-14, winners were, from left, Emanuel Strong, first; Bristol Ballentine, second; and Olivia Cook, third.

Tomato Packing Contest, 8 and under, winners were, from left, Joey Hill, first; Ella Jones, second; and Riley Wetmore, third.

