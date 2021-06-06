77th Year Anniversary of D- Day invasion of Europe

June 6, 2021 marks the 77th anniversary of the historic D-Day invasion that was the beginning of the end of WWII in Europe and the defeat of Germany and her allies.
On that day, June 6, 1944, military forces of the United States, Great Britain and Canada landed on five separate beaches of France and were able to secure a foothold on the European Continent which led to the defeat of, and unconditional surrender, of Germany. The invasion was the largest seaborne invasion in world history. The plan was named "operation overlord." The Supreme Commander of all allied forces was General Dwight D. Eisenhower, who would go on to be elected President of the United States
|The beach above the American Cemetery in Normandy
The attack was scheduled to take place June 4, but was postponed due to bad weather in the Atlantic and English Channel. Utilizing a forecast of a break in the weather June 6, General Eisenhower issued the order to proceed. In the first 24-hours of the invasion, the allies landed 156,000 troops using 5,000 ships. The allies experienced 10,000 casualties of which 4,000 were killed in action. Some 18,000 paratroopers were dropped into France prior to the invasion on the beaches. At the time of the attack, the allies controlled the skies and the Atlantic Ocean, which provided a great advantage to the D-Day invasion.
It should be noted that it took several months to force the Germans out of France. Many other battles were fought including the battle of the Bulge. General Patton led the race across France with his armored divisions and liberated a large portion of France while inflicting enormous casualties on the Germans. The invasion and subsequent total defeat of the Germans is a testament to the ability of the United States Military and the courage of the American soldiers, airmen and sailors.
|Gregg Reep standing on Omaha Beach in France
On March 20, 2020, my family and I had the privilege of visiting France and touring Normandy. We specifically toured Omaha Beach and walked the beach from the water to the high cliffs that overlook the area. We went inside the German defenses and spent time at the American Cemetery where so many of our heroes were laid to rest. It was a humbling and emotional experience. I stood for a number of minutes on the hard sand trying to visualize the American infantry rushing from the landing craft toward the cliffs, all the while undergoing horrific gunfire. It took skill and courage. I could not help but wonder if I would have the courage to do what they did. I thought about the Army Rangers scaling those cliffs in order to knock out the massive German guns reigning fire down on the landing craft. So many thoughts went through my mind it was hard to focus. I was thankful to the soldiers and to God, all the while questioning my own courage and praying I would have done my duty if called upon. I promise you it will make you think. I walked around with my son and thought about the families of all those soldiers back home
praying for success and yet so fearful for their own sons, husbands and fathers. I found myself not wanting to leave. I even called a close friend back in the United States just to try and
describe my feelings while at the sites. It was unlike anything I've ever experienced.
|Gregg Reep and French guide Mathias Leclere standing on Omaha Beach
We had a wonderful guide named Mathias who had grown up in Normandy. He was well versed in not only geography but also history. He was full of facts and items of interest. What he did not have, was anything on my wife Beverly, the history teacher. She knew everything he talked to us about and I recall made a couple of corrections. He had a great sense of humor and was happy to have a teacher along. It was a fascinating day and one my family will never forget.
Obviously many soldiers have gone through similar experiences in other wars and battles from the Revolutionary War to conflicts our men and women have fought in since that time. They are owed a debt
of gratitude we can never repay. We can be thankful and honor their service and that of their families. America has been truly blessed!
Just a note of clarification, D-Day in the military means any day a specific battle or attack is set to begin. There have been many D-Days. Due to the historical significance of the invasion of France in WWII,
June 6 D-Day has become synonymous as "the" D-Day. When the phrase is used historically, people think of June 6, 1944.
History is important! Let us always remember and be thankful for those who have served us and sacrificed for us. Let us not only remember the dates, but remember why these
things happened.
