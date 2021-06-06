Around 200 riders take part in the 3rd Tour de Tomato

The third edition of the Tour de Tomato kicked off the 2021 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival on a rainy Saturday, June 5, as close to 200 cyclers made their way through Bradley County in what is the fastest growing event of the Festival.
This year riders came from six different states. They peddled through three different options of course length, one ranging 14 miles, another 40, and the final and longest 62 miles.
Volunteers manned four different rest stops, each sponsored by a local organization or business. Rest stop sponsors included the City of Hermitage, the Wardlaw family, the Bradley County Medical Center, the Barajas family, and the Bradley County 4H.
Emrich and Scroggins were the main sponsors of the event, with Union Bank sponsoring the starting line.
Warren resident Randy Rawls is the event organizer.
