ATV stolen in Warren recovered in Crossett

On the on morning of June 12, 2021 it was reported to the Warren Police Department that an atv had been stolen from within the Warren Fire Department over night. After reviewing video footage the suspect was identified and a search for the suspect and atv were conducted. Richard Montgomery (24) of Warren was apprehended and interviewed by Sgt. Tim Nichols. After a formal interview the atv was recovered at a residence off of Ashely County Rd. 4 in Crossett, AR. with the assistance of the Ashley County Sheriff's Office. Montgomery is being charged with Breaking or Entering and Theft of Property. He is currently in custody and awaiting a First Appearance.
