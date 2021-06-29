BCEDC meets for June business

Bradley County Economic Development Corp. board members received an overview of PotlatchDeltic Corp. operations on site Monday and also got updates on several local economic projects.
Warren mill manager Greg Cheshire met with the board at the PotlatchDeltic Conference Building. He went over the history of the company, which was founded by Frederick Weyhaeuser in 1900. Potlatch Lumber Co. joined operations in 1903.
During World War II, the company joined the war effort in making products for military use. From 1973-89, a period of change occurred during which several mills were closed. Modernization efforts took place in 1990-2009. The corporate office moved from San Francisco to Spokane, Wash. In 2018, Potlatch Corp. merged with the El Dorado-based Deltic Timber.
Now, the Warren plant is exploring the idea of expanding its operations, which would add more jobs. The company already has a local annual payroll of $14 million plus an additional $3 million benefits. With 180 hourly employees, 50 maintenance workers and 23 salaried personnel, it is one of Bradley County’s largest employers.
Two kilns added in recent years replaced five older kilns, boosting production by 30 percent and resulting in a large capital investment.
The total annual consumption for 2020 was 835,000 tons of lumber or 28,000 log trucks.
In other action:
· A resolution was approved honoring the late N.P. “Matts” Mathur. He served numerous terms on the Bradley County Industrial Development Commission and BCEDC boards, including serving as chairman of the BCEDC Nominating Committee.
· Mayor Denisa Pennington announced Pioneer Construction Co. of Crossett was awarded the low bid on the Warren Shooting Sports range expansion. She said the company was waiting on dry weather to begin the project.
· Executive Director Ashley Foreman reported that the ACT Work Ready program was continuing. EAST students have created a BCEDC website that is now operational, with Foreman adding some content to it. She said the Pink Tomato Festival went well.
· State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, who is also a BCEDC board member, said the main hold-up on the Southeast Arkansas Regional Jail was an executive order signed by President Biden which removed agreements between the federal government and private prisons. The local facility had intended to include not only state and Bradley/Drew prisoners, but also some federal prisoners. Gov. Asa Hutchinson has asked for a cost analysis on adding more state beds to replace the federal prison beds.
· Arkansas Economic Development Institute will preview data compiled in a local study on July 6 at SEACBEC. A public presentation will be held at a later date.
· Board member John Lipton said Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilties Authority board members had proceeded on a railroad crossing project. He said the state had recently acquired right-of-way through the Intermodal property for the Interstate 69 corridor.
· Board Chairman Dr. Bob Smalling discussed Executive Committee recommendations. The full board approved motions to accept the recommendations regarding survey costs on the Binns Property, extending the executive director’s contract through December based upon receiving matching funds from the Chamber of Commerce and rolling over a $103,000 CD for six months, with $15,000 taken from that fund to pay for the executive director’s salary.
· Pennington said she had talked to Arkansas Development Finance Authority about loans made by that group and BCEDC to J&E Food Group for a long-delayed poultry plant. She said she learned the project had new investors and the project is “back on track.”
