BCMC to host LifeShare Blood Drive June 22

WARREN, Ark. (6/16/21) – There will be a LifeShare Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 22 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the BCMC Rural Health Clinic parking lot where the LifeShare bus will be located for people who want to donate blood. The BCMC Rural Health Clinic is located at 304 East Central Street across the street from the Emergency Room entrance at Bradley County Medical Center.
There has been a shortage of blood supply on a regional and national level so blood drives like this are crucial to ensuring we have enough blood on hand at BCMC. Local blood drives are the main source of blood for our hospital.
Around 1 in every 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One blood donation, approximately one pint of blood, can save up to three lives. Your blood donation will go to someone battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery, or suffering through a traumatic accident. You will also receive a free “Summer Blood Drive” T-shirt when you donate, while supplies last.
It is safe to donate blood. The COVID-19 coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. It is also safe to donate blood if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La., in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America's Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.
