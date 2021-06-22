Bradley County Circuit Court issues rulings

Within recent weeks the Bradley County Circuit Court has approved several plea bargains and held a jury trial.
- A jury ruled that Melvin Stewart suffered an economic loss and that Bernard Rogers be ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2500.00. Mr. Rogers was convicted of Battery and received a prison term of 8 years.
- Matthew Samuel Reap was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation, plus fines and fees for Theft by Receiving
- Armando A. Roque was convicted of DWI II and had his drivers license suspended for 24 months and is not eligible for a hardship license. Fines and fees were also levied.
- Marco Anthony Guirlando was convicted of sexual assault in the fourth degree. He was sentenced to 60 months in prison and was levied fines and fees. He will have to register as a sex offender.
- Charges against Bobby Earl Davis were dismissed.
- Justin Lee Clark was convicted of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia to Ingest, Inhale. He received supervised probation and must pay fines and fees.
- Charges against Demario Rashad Blueford were dismissed due to an uncooperative victim.
