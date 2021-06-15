City Council approves contract for Shooting Range expansion

In an hour long meeting of the Warren City Council conducted June 14, 2021, the Council voted 5-0, with one member absent, to approve a contract with Pioneer Construction to build an addition to the Warren Shooting Range, consisting of a rifle and pistol shooting area. This project has been underway for several years utilizing State Game and Fish funding and local city tax revenues. The project had to be bid twice due to cost, and plans were revised. The city will do a considerable amount of in-kind work to fit the available budget. The addition will be of major benefit to the City and provide a safe place for the practice of shooting rifles and pistols. The current facilities provide for skeet shooting, utilizing shotguns. The range is open to the public and used for competitive contests, school shooting teams, and will be available for law enforcement qualifying. The contract is for $273,010.00.
The Council handled routine monthly business including approval of the May minutes and review of all financial reports. City and county sales tax revenues took a substantial jump from May. City sales tax was up $13,000.00 for a total of $92,742.00. City sales tax is up 4% for 2021. The city's share of the county sales tax was $63,545.73 for May. The county sales tax is up 7%. It should be noted the figures represent sales tax generated in March, 2021.
Mayor Pennington presented Resolution #659 authorizing a letter of credit with Warren Bank & Trust Company in an amount of just over $97,000.00 to provide insurance for closure of the city's former landfill. By securing the letter of credit, the City does not have to put up a cash bond in accordance with law.
Council Member Henderson passed along the appreciation of Mrs. Janice Smith for the city building officials efforts with property adjacent to her home. Mr. Calvin Davis addressed the council relating to
the need to clean ditches near 611 S. Rock St. and the problem with litter clogging up drainage. He is experiencing flooding problems in his yard. This triggered a detailed discussion as to how to prevent littering and the overall issue of property maintenance. Mayor Pennington informed Mr. Davis that the Street Foreman will investigate and try to solve his problem. It was noted the City is trying to pick up trash throughout town and has used, and plans to use, local and state inmates to help.
Police Chief Shaun Hildreth reported the City has two officers attending the police academy and the City has hired another new officer and is preparing to hire yet another one. He said the recent pay increases for police officers has made it easier to find new applicants when vacancies occur.
The Council then approved pay step increases for Dispatch Supervisor Vallen Correll and Officer Thomas Miller.
Acting Fire Chief Larry Hayes reported there were 10 fire department calls in May and the full-time and volunteer firemen went through CPR training.
Mike May, City Building Official and Sanitation Manager, gave reports on both departments. He said the City's new building permits were steady but small in size. He expects some bigger projects in the coming months. The council then voted to order property at 1720 W. Pine Street cleaned up. The council voted to ask the Sanitation committee to review the city ordinance that deals with clean up of city property and seek ways to strengthen enforcement. It was requested the committee report back at the July meeting.
Street Foreman Ricky Joe Davis reported on the need to install new culverts on Clingman Road. A portion of the street has fallen in. He had two quotes from private contractors. The estimated cost is around $30,000.00. The Council voted to declare an emergency and authorize the Mayor to work out a contract with whichever company could get the work done the fastest. There is a shortage of culverts.
Council Member Henderson, Chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee, reported a recommendation to pay tenured bonuses to qualified employees in the amount of $11,682.50. The council approved the bonuses 5-0.
Reports of all city boards and commissions were reviewed and the council voted to pay all May, 2021 bills. The next Agenda meeting is set for July 8 at 7:00am and the July Council meeting for July 12 at 5:30pm.
