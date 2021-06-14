Do You Know the Geographical Center of North America?

By Gregg Reep
Recently while visiting with a group of retired gentlemen at the First United Methodist Church of Monticello, I was shown a picture of my good friend John Bullock of him standing at a monument marking the geographical center of the North American Continent. The picture was taken several years ago while he was visiting his son in the Military. John is retired from the Arkansas Department of Human Resources. He worked at one time in the Warren office and knows a lot of Warren folks.
If you read the wording on the monument you know the geographical center of the continent is Rugby, North Dakota. Remember, we are not talking about the continental United States, but the entire North American Continent. I learned something!
Just for our information, the geographical center of the United States is approximately 20 miles north of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. This is the geographical center, including Alaska.
The center for the 48 contiguous is near Lebanon, Kansas. For our Arkansas readers, the capital city of Little Rock is the center of our state.
No comments:
Post a Comment