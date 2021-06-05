Engineers update Warren Aviation Commission on current projects

Four members of the Warren Aviation Commission met June 3 to conduct business relating to the Warren Municipal Airport. Mayor Denisa Pennington was in attendance.
Present were Commissioner Dr. Joe H, Wharton, Chairman, Vernon Colvin, II, Rick Stracner and Bryan Martin. The Commission approved the minutes of their last meeting held August 13, 2020.
A representative of McClellan Engineers spoke to the commission by phone and provided updates on two projects to upgrade the airport. He told the members the P.A.P.I. project is complete and has been closed out with the FAA. This is the system that helps guide aircraft on approach. The FAA is paying 90% of the cost and the city is applying for the final 10% with the State Aeronautical Commission. If approved, the new system will be 100% paid for with federal and state funds.
The engineer then discussed the planned project to repave the apron for planes to use, granting access to the runway. He told the commission the contract is ready and work will hopefully begin soon. Again grants funds are involved.
There was other discussion of future plans for the airport and the hangars that need some upgrading.
No comments:
Post a Comment