GFWC Warren Woman's Club holds Short Story and Poetry contest at First Baptist Christian School

The GFWC Warren Woman's Club recently held a Short Story and Poetry contest. Each winner received a writing journal. The winners of the Short Story in K-3 grades at the First Baptist Christian School were:
First Grade Short Story: 1st place; Noelle Anderson for "The Jealous Princess"
Second Grade Short Story: 1st place-Westin Clanton for "Who I Admire-My Grandpa"; 2nd place-Eli Lynch for "My Mom" and 3rd place tie-Pyper Stanley for "Thanksgiving Party" and Lucy Denton for "My Mommy"
Third Grade Short Story: 1st place-Lily Rawls for "Donald Trump"; 2nd place-Conley Lathan for "Jesus is Important"; and 3rd place tie-Mia Smith for "Turkeyville Thanksgiving" and Lex Lynch for "Turkey's First Thanksgiving"
Westin Clanton's short story was chosen to enter in the Audrey Swope Writing Contest which was held prior to the GFWC State Convention. He won 1st place in the K-2 Division. He received an anonymous monetary award from a retired teacher in the Warren District.
The GFWC Warren Woman's Club recently held a Short Story and Poetry Contest. Each winner received a writing journal. The winners of the Short Story and Poetry Contest in the 4-6 grades at the First Baptist Christian School were:
Fourth Grade Short Story: 1st place-Mattie Robertson for "I'm Watching You" and 2nd place-Benjamin Payne for "Santa Retires"
Sixth Grade Short Story: 1st place-John Sawyer Murphy for "Second Chance-Not Sure"; 2nd place-Emma Marajas for "The Hiking Trip"; 3rd place-Brook Rawls for "The Hiking Trip"
Fourth Grade Poetry: 1st place-Addilee Murphy for "Heaven" and 2nd place-Olivia Robertson for "Watermelon"
