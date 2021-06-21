News
Monday, June 21, 2021
Hampton and El Dorado DL testing sites closed Thursday and Friday
Please be advised Hampton and El Dorado driver’s license testing sites (both written and driving parts) will be closed this Thursday and Friday.
Troop F Communications
Arkansas State Police Division
Arkansas Department of Public Safety
at
4:26 PM
