Hermitage authorizes over $22K for elevated water tank upgrades

During the June 15 monthly meeting of the Hermitage City Council took votes on several issues. Among the most urgent was repairs and upgrades to the elevated water tank and other water facilities. The estimated cost is $22,450.00. The council voted to take the funds from three different funds, including the water fund, the general fund and the depreciation fund. Three council members took part in the meeting, two in person and one by phone.
A number of reports were provided including, police, fire, water, sewer, street, animal control, disaster response team and city attorney. It was noted the city lost a valued employee in the passing of me Mr. Johnny Palmer. The council voted to plant a tree in his memory in the park and adopt a resolution honoring Mr. Palmer. Reports were present on the Hermitage Firewise program, Hermitage Jr. Firefighter program and plans to locate the old fire engine "Howie" in the city park. The Firewise program is aimed at stopping wildfires from getting into the city and the Jr. program is aimed at educating young people in the field of fire fighting.
Mayor Kendrix discussed plans for a community fair aimed at providing school supplies and helping families. She thanked the Hermitage School District for helping get the Community Center Floors cleaned and talked about repair needs of city hall.
The Council then voted to reappoint Dr. Robert Smalling of Warren to the Bradley County Equalization Board to represent the cities of Banks, Hermitage and Warren.
Three Hermitage citizens were present for the meeting. They told SRC after the meeting they were there to listen and expressed displeasure with the inability to hear the proceedings due to the acoustics and the loudness of the air conditioning unit. They gave SRC a copy of an article the three were handed by the Police Chief, written by Thomas M. Carpenter of the Arkansas City Attorneys' Association relating to allowing open forums or public comments at city council meetings.
The article began by stating "While state statutes require some kinds of public hearing, such as those required before creating an improvement district, there is no absolute constitutional right to speak at city council meetings." The article is lengthy and goes on to state that most cities allow for some type comment period. Usually there is a time period limit per speaker and can even limit the number of people to speak. Different cities follow different rules as deemed appropriate by the elected body.
This issue in Hermitage appears to stem from a recent meeting when a number of citizens attended to voice concern over the selling of some city property near the city park for the construction of some houses. After that meeting, the council set rules for public comments that include notifying the Mayor's Office two days in advance of the council meeting in order to speak and provides three minutes for the individual to speak.
