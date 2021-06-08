Hermitage School board accepts resignations and makes new hires

The Hermitage School Board met in regular session June 7 at 6:00 p.m., five members present along with Dr. Tucker and other staff. The same board officers were reelected for the new school year. Minutes of the May 10, 2021 meeting were approved. Next, the board voted to approve the financial report and to pay the bills.
Reports were then presented for 7-12 and SIS, K-6 and SIS and by Dr. Tucker concerning the American Rescue Plan. Dr. Tucker also updated the board on virtual learning for grades 9-12.
The board then accepted the recommended changes to the 2021-2022 Parent/Student Handbook and virtual learning for grades 9-12.
The following actions were then approved:
- board policy updates/changes resulting from the legislative session
- disclosure resolution for Collin Wilkerson
- one time bonus of $1250.00 for active employees as of June 7,2021
- school health survey for 2020-2021
- TIPS/TAPS purchase for ABC Preschool Playground equipment from Davis Playground
- Resolution for the 20% carryover balance
- required updates to district wellness policy
The board then went into executive session. When they came back into public session the following recommendations were made:
The following were approved by the board;
- Betty Carroll,retirement
- Jay Harrod, resignation
- Mindy Wolfe, resignation
- Lori McDougald, resignation as softball assistant coach
- Bonnie Halbert, hired as literacy teacher
- Tasha Carr, hired as business manager, to train with Mindy Wolfe starting June 21, 2021
- Collin Wilkerson, hired as Girls Basketball coach and basketball AD
- Mistie McGhee, hired as Cheer AD
- Lisa Thomas, hired as cook ( child nutrition )
- Krystal Gorman, hired as elementary secretary
- Kala Thornton, hired as cheer coach for two squads
- Laynie Rogers, hired as Softball Coach
- Shelly Wolfe, Parent and Family Engagement Facilitator for High School
A motion was then adopted to remove Mindy Wolfe as Business Manager, District Treasurer and to remove her name from both bank accounts and to name Tasha Carr as the District Treasurer, Business Manager and to add her name to the signature cards at both banks, as well as authorize her to conduct district business via electronic means.
There will be a special board meeting set for June 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM to finalize staff and approve minutes to make financial changes and handbook changes.
