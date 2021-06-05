Hospital board meets in special session

Members of the Bradley County Hospital Board met Thursday, June 3 for the purpose of considering nominations to fill positions on the board that terms have expired. The board submits names to the Quorum Court which must confirm or reject the appointments. The terms of Freddie Mobley, Kenneth
McDougald and Ernest Callum were up.
The board nominated the three for reappointment. Their names will be presented to the Quorum Court at the June meeting.
After approving the nominations, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken in the public meeting.
