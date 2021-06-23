Jacob Courtney family named 2021 Bradley County Farm Family of the Year

Bradley County's Farm Family of the year for 2021 is the Jacob Courtney Family. Jacob, his wife Jamie, and children Jaycee, age 11, Jed, age 6 and Jenna, age 1, work a farm located on Bradley County Rd 93 just off the Banks Highway, West of Warren. The family is somewhat of a new breed of farmers raising grass fed beef cattle, utilizing grass fed dairy cows, grass fed sheep, pastured meat pigs, meat rabbits and working four breeder houses. They also grow hay and do all of this on 319 acres. The family owns 23 acres and rents 296. They have been steadily growing and expanding for 10 years. At this time they have 34 head of cattle, two dairy cows, eight sheep, 10 pigs, five rabbits and the four breeder houses.
In addition to raising the animals, they are operating a farm store on site. They use the local Sale Barn and Jacob works for the Barn during monthly sales. The Courtneys are very high on the Sale Barn and indicate it is very beneficial to cattle farmers in our region of the state.
Animals are marketed in different ways. Select animals that are good for processing are sent to USDA processors and then sold through the farm store. The farm produces delicious raw milk, which is also sold at the farm store. Ewe lambs are held for breeding stock and ram lambs either traded for breeding stock or sold to local producers. The family farrows, raises, and sells pork right off the farm. They sell feeder pigs and finished hogs to the public and other producers. The hogs live and thrive on open pastures and woodlands. Rabbits are sold as farm pets or meat. They contract with IPB in Rison for breeder houses to supply hatch eggs.
The family list their goals as follows:
- teach their children how to work and take care of animals and build their personal character
- intensive grazing
- shipping program for meat
- year round grazing for cattle and sheep
- retail all animals produced, except poultry
- achieve a very high tonnage per acre
- utilization of all waste products
The family believes they are reaching their goals with their children. The family supports our local sale barn and is striving to protect their land in an environmentally friendly manner. They wish to make the Farm as green as possible and put as much carbon back into the ground as possible.
Getting into the business has been a costly endeavor and the Courtneys have had to work deliberately to stay within their means. They are a new generation of farmers and are using and plan to use modern procedures such as getting solar energizers for their fencing system. They hope to use solar power in the future for the breeder houses and their residence.
Jamie is leaving her job with the Warren School District to work with the Farm and Store on a full-time basis. She did not have a farming background but has learned quickly and continues to do so. Jacob grew up around cattle, poultry and vegetable farming. He attended UAM and worked at Georgia Pacific and eventually Potlatch. Both have a desire to be home with their kids and work with them and train them. It is their desire to work locally and do business as much as possible locally.
The family attends Bethel #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Rison, Arkansas.
The children help with the farm in many ways. They help make jams and jellies for the store and assist with the animals. Jamie does all the marketing and promotions for HyPoint Farm. Jacob does everything with some hired help from time to time. Operating the Farm and Store is a full time family undertaking. The Courtneys say they are appreciative of their neighbors and friends who help out when they are away due to sickness, or some other factor which calls them away or interferes with their ability to work. They are grateful for God's blessings on their family and the Farm.
No comments:
Post a Comment