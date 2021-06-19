Juneteenth made a National Holiday

Juneteenth has been a time of celebration of the end of slavery in America since 1865. It has been celebrated officially by a number of states, but was just signed into law June 17, 2021 as an official National Holiday. The bill making the 19th of June a permanent holiday throughout the United States was approved by a large vote in Congress ( House and Senate ) and signed into law by President Joe Biden. The law has been discussed for years and finally brought to fruition.
Juneteenth has been referred to as Juneteenth Independence Day and Freedom Day over the years. It began in Galveston, Texas in 1865.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, declaring all slaves in the states in rebellion to be free. Of course nothing happened at the time due to the states being under the control of the Confederacy. When Union Major General Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in Galveston, Texas June 19, 1865, the people of that area learned they were now free. This was some two months after the surrender of General Robert E. Lee in Virginia. A great celebration took place and it spread throughout the South and the entire nation. It is the date African-Americans have celebrated as the day they joined the American nation as free people.
The creation is the first newly designated National Holiday since the creation of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 1983. That law was signed into being by President Ronald Reagan.
Many communities have held festivities throughout the years including parades, picnics, church services, large gatherings for activities and the like. In Southeast Arkansas the City of Wilmar has been the location of a Juneteenth celebration for many years. It is again scheduled for June 19, 2021. This time it will be designated a National Holiday.
