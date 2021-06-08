Lincoln Williamson wins May Book Club for Kids Giveaway

Warren Branch Library’s Book Club for Kids has ended for this school year. Congratulations to Lincoln Williamson on winning the May Book Club for Kids giveaway! Lincoln was the only participant for May and read 2 books. Since this program began in January, a total of 16 participants have read 476 books! That is awesome! The Library will resume the Book Club for Kids program in August. This is a free program that requires no sign up for children in grades Kindergarten to Eighth. To participate, children simply keep a list of books read and submit the list with their name, grade, and phone number to Warren Branch Library via email warrenlibrary.searl@gmail.com or Facebook Messenger.
DO NOT SUBMIT BOOK LISTS FOR JUNE OR JULY.
