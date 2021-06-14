Local man arrested for truck theft

On the date of June 9, 2021 information was received that James D. Phillips JR. (23) of Warren was in possession of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma truck in which was allegedly stolen out of Texas. Based upon this information, Sgt. Tim Nichols relayed the information to members of the Warren Police Department and Bradley County Sheriff's Office and began to search for the vehicle and Phillips. During the time of the search, Officer Bryan Johnston observed a truck matching that description sitting at a stop sign for a period of time and then backed onto someone's property. The driver, who was identified as being James Phillips JR., fled from the vehicle on foot and was apprehended a short time later by Bradley County Deputy Daniel Robinson a few blocks away. The vehicle was identified as being stolen out of Fort Worth, Texas along with a pistol. Phillips was arrested for Theft by Receiving (greater than $25,000). During the course of the investigation by WPD and BCSO it was determined that Phillips was involved in other thefts around Bradley County in which involved the stealing of a vehicle belonging to the City of Warren. Phillips was taken before Judge Bruce Anderson for his First Judicial Appearance on June 10, 2021. He is currently still in custody awaiting bond.
