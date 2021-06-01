Locals honor Veterans during Memorial Day ceremony Monday

Memorial Day 2021 was honored in Bradley County May 31 as a nice size crowd gathered on the Northwest portion of the Courtsquare at 11:00 AM for the traditional local ceremony.
Prior to the program, a wreath was laid at the Memorial at the corner of Main and Cedar Streets. Carrying out the sacred ceremony of laying the wreath were Clifford W. Clayton, Chairman of Bradley County Veterans, Stacy Myers, Commander Baker-York VFW Post 4564 and Billy Burton, Commander Martin-Tate Post 82 of the American Legion.
To begin the memorial program, Clifford W. Clayton called for a moment of silence to honor all those who have given their lives for America and a prayer was rendered by Floyd Brown of the Bradley
County Veterans. Felecia Dostor, choir director of First United Methodist Church of Warren sang the National Anthem. The audience cited the Pledge of Allegiance. The audience then sang "God Bless America."
Remarks were made by Bradley County Veteran Eddie Wayne Parnell, Jr. He gave the history of Memorial Day and urged everyone to always take time to thank our Veterans and their families for their service and especially pay tribute to all who gave their lives in service to our nation. He gave a very moving and inspirational speech.
Led by Felecia Doster, those in attendance sang "America The Beautiful." The program closed with the playing of Taps by Bradley County Veteran Randall Herring.
