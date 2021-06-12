Saturday, June 12, 2021

March, Kessler, and Eyman win Tomato Festival's Great Balls of Fire Salsa Contest Friday


Great Balls of Fire Salsa Contest winners were, from left, Michael March, hottest, and Tim Kessler Jr., representing Melinda Kessler, best tasting. Not pictured is Duke Eyman, best looking.

All photos by Tim Kessler

Salsa Contest judges were, from left, Krystal Ramirez, Brayan Resendiz and Nora Pacheco.

