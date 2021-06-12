News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Tweets by salinerivernews
Saturday, June 12, 2021
March, Kessler, and Eyman win Tomato Festival's Great Balls of Fire Salsa Contest Friday
Great Balls of Fire Salsa Contest winners were, from left, Michael March, hottest, and Tim Kessler Jr., representing Melinda Kessler, best tasting. Not pictured is Duke Eyman, best looking.
All photos by Tim Kessler
Salsa Contest judges were, from left, Krystal Ramirez, Brayan Resendiz and Nora Pacheco.
at
12:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment