New mural being painted on South Myrtle

By Tim Kessler
Make Warren Shine hopes to inspire Warren with their newest mural by artist, Jason White.
The sunflower represents Hope, Grace & Dignity. The brick streets, tomatoes & courthouse steeple to be painted are reminders of what we love so much about Warren. A small logo on the truck is a personal tribute to one of MWS’s biggest volunteers, Sam St. John.
"My hope is that this mural puts a big smile on everyone that sees it," says Make Warren Shine organizer Leah St. John.
Pictured is the grandson of Leah St. John and the late Sam St. John, Jaxson Hammons, with artist Jason White.
