Ouachita River Commission meets in Warren

Members of the Ouachita River Commission held their first meeting since March of 2020 in Warren June 8 at 10:00 a.m. in the conference room of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission.
Mike Dumas of Union County is the Chairman and Hugh Quimby of Bradley County serves as Treasurer. The Commission is a creation of the State of Arkansas.
Mr. Quimby reported the commission has $9503.00 in checking, $20,000.00 in a CD and some $48,000.00 of state funding. The Commission is allowed by law to fund projects to benefit the Ouachita River and the counties that border the River. They have no pending proposals at this time. The commission has been involved in bank stabilization for areas such as Moro Bay State Park.
On hand to address the commission were House Speaker Matthew Shepard of Union County and State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw of Bradley County. They talked about successful efforts to get the Commission in the State's fiscal 2021-2022 budget by placing the commission under the purview of the State Department of Tourism. It is hoped that future funding will be made available.
Several members of the staff of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were present including Jason Olive, Assistant Chief of Fisheries Management. He reported on the need to continue the development of fishing areas along our rivers and streams for boats as well as bank-side fishing. It was noted that anyone may fish in Arkansas without a license June 11-13.
