Pastime: Sparklers, Firecrackers and Cherry Bombs, oh my!

With the Fourth of July drawing near, the old days of fun with fireworks from kids of the late 1960s and 1970s, begin to explode in my memory.
The fireworks back then were all of a backyard variety – there were no large municipal fireworks displays back then – not like at the Pink Tomato Festival of recent memory.
And there were no big fireworks sale tents that we see today, across Southeast Arkansas and none, absolutely none, in Bradley County back then.
Firecrackers, whistler-chasers, sparklers and Roman candles were sold at the local downtown businesses such as the Dollar Store (run by the ever cigar chomping and slow Southern drawl talking) manager, Henry Jolly of Possum Valley fame.
Or there were smaller fireworks displays for sale out in the smaller grocery stores around the city.
I can’t recall Kroger or the Mad Butcher selling fireworks, but the smaller stores sure did.
Such as McKinstry Grocery, Poole’s Grocery, Reynold’s Grocery and a host of others all stocked up and sold fireworks to all us kids.
The best brand of firecrackers was, of course, the Black Cat.
These paper exploding devils were manufactured, I am sure in the far-reaching provinces of communist China or somewhere in the Pacific rim, these were loud, powerful and actually quite a bargain for the meager pennies we paid for a package.
There were other manufacturers such as Atomic, Rocket and some red, white and blue ones called Federated.
But the master of all the explosives were three-packs of little round bomb items – called Cherry Bombs, as their color with a big, thick green fuse for a stem. These were at the princely price of 3 for $1, if indeed they could be found.
Likewise, a jumbo packet of Black Cat firecrackers, 150 counts, could be obtained for 50-to-75 cents and were often discounted the closer to the magical date of July 4th neared.
Yesteryear, firecrackers were about a couple of inches long with a fuse about just half as long. Sparklers were simply one color – a bright white.
Roman candles were about two-to-three feet long and usually had about two or three to four bright bursts of exploding colors within each tube.
Today, nearly 55 years later, I still sport a four-inch scar on my right leg, just below the knee, where a young lady who I was courting at the Dairy Queen, accidently dropped her expended sparkler on my lower leg once it was done sparking.
That burn injury caused me to seek a cup of ice in a wet rag, applied to my knee and lower leg well into the late evening. I had only an ugly red welt that evening, but half-a-century later, I still bear a scar.
Sparklers, you see, can and do burn twice.
We had smoke bombs that would emit red, yellow or green tendrils of smoke and cherry bombs, a small cluster like munition with a very powerful bang. These were indeed dangerous. There were urban legends of cherry bombs being flushed down a toilet. The explosion cracked the porcelain base. Wow.
Now here is the disclaimer for further reading:
Fireworks are dangerous.
We did dangerous things in our youth that we would shun from our children and certainly our grandchildren from ever doing these deeds today.
It is a miracle that not a single classmate or mine lost a digit or part of a digit to throwing firecrackers as a teenager.
Kids DO NOT try to emulate these wild tales which follow.
Throwing firecrackers was back then an art – a dangerous art – that often during the course of the two-to-three week surrounding the Fourth of July, that often with some fingers and thumbs were blackened, numbed and impacted as useless from a short fuse or holding onto the dangerous fireworks too long before tossing them.
I have also witnessed two Lumberjack football players and a basketball player or two have an all-out war in shooting Roman Candles at one another on the Kroger lot, after the store closed.
They would hold the Roman Candles in their bare hands and point the exploding ends at their buddies, who were ducking in and between cars and trucks of teenagers parked on the empty lot.
But that’s not all the fun antics of yesteryear.
Cruising the Dairy Queen or the Kroger parking lot from June 20 to July 10th was likely to engage in a firecracker throwing battle.
I can recall driving down Main Street and literally lighting and tossing fireworks at other passing cars (all of which had the windows down) on those long, hot, sultry, Friday and Saturday nights.
And this was passed off as fun. Harmless fun.
One of my best friends in high school and I got into his mom’s nearly brand-new car early one Friday night. He had purchased a large collection of Black Cat fireworks and had taken great care to unwind them from their twisted packaging and placed all the handy little individuals’ firecrackers in a large Folgers coffee can.
After leaving the Dairy Queen we headed north to the Kroger lot with the intention of engaging other passing cars in firecracker tossing.
We began to use the cigarette lighter on the car to light and toss these little gems out the window at others.
Fun and frivolity were rampant. Just about the location of the Warren Bank we saw another car or pickup truck loaded with more firecrackers tossing youths in it.
For a short few seconds, it was fun.
Unbeknown to us, a single spark from the sizzling fuse dropped down inside that giant Folgers coffee can where all the other 100 plus unwound and ready for actions firecrackers lay in anticipatory storage.
One or more of the fireworks in the can caught the spark and got lit. Others followed.
We thought World War III in the front seat of that car had erupted.
My friend jammed the car into park and we bailed out.
Between the popping, hissing and fizzling of the fuses and more pops, we somehow removed the can from the car.
After the acrid smelling firework smoke cleared and our laughter of the stunt died down, an awful burn mark on the cream-colored interior surfaced.
We had burned a hole, dead-center in the front seat of his mom’s car.
That did put a damper on the fireworks throwing for that evening.
Just another one of those Pastimes that even on the eve of a Patriotic holiday that seems to fill the mind of us Baby Boomers edging closer and closer to Social Security eligibility.
