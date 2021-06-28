District Judge Bruce Anderson wants to make the public aware of rental assistance that might be available for both renters and landlords. The federal government, through its Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program, has made over $46 billion available to help renters who are struggling to pay rent and utilities. In certain circumstances the landlord may also apply for rental assistance. Information is available at the nlihc.org/rental-assistance website sponsored by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The website includes information on the rental assistance program and a link to the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. The website also includes contact information for the National Loan Income Housing Coalition which will provide assistance in locating a rental assistance program.
Monday, June 28, 2021
PSA: Rental assistance for renters and landlords
District Judge Bruce Anderson wants to make the public aware of rental assistance that might be available for both renters and landlords. The federal government, through its Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance program, has made over $46 billion available to help renters who are struggling to pay rent and utilities. In certain circumstances the landlord may also apply for rental assistance. Information is available at the nlihc.org/rental-assistance website sponsored by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The website includes information on the rental assistance program and a link to the Arkansas Rent Relief Program. The website also includes contact information for the National Loan Income Housing Coalition which will provide assistance in locating a rental assistance program.
