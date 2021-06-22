Quorum Court by split vote rejects three reappointments to Hospital Board

Eight of the nine JP's were present Monday night June 21 for the monthly Bradley County Quorum Court Meeting. Judge Klay McKinney presided.
The Court conducted several items of routine business and received regular monthly reports. During the hour long meeting the majority of the time was spent discussing the legal connection of Bradley County with the Bradley County Medical Center.
The meeting began with public comments made by Wayne Parnell, which consisted of asking questions about the legal control of the Hospital. Later, Judge McKinney spent a great amount of time going over legal documents and explaining the relationship between the County and the Hospital. In simplified form, the hospital building and assets belong to Bradley County, while the control and total management belong solely to a non-profit corporation operated by a board of directors. According to the agreement, the Hospital Board members serve terms, and when each term is up, it is the responsibility of the remaining board members to nominate a replacement or to reappoint the same member. It is then within the authority of the Quorum Court to confirm or reject the nomination. The Hospital operations and staff are totally under the control of the Hospital Board.
During the discussion several JPs voiced dissatisfaction with the way the Hospital is being operated and expressed particular displeasure with the Emergency Room. Justice Parnell was unhappy and talked about the possibility of making changes. Justice Morman indicated people need answers. There seemed to be some confusion as to the legal organization of the Hospital. It was stated by Justice Parnell that "maybe some changes are needed." No Justice made any suggestions or recommendations for changes.
Hospital CEO Steve Henson was in attendance and tried to answer several questions and indicated he would be attending Quorum Court meetings to better keep the Court up-to-date on the Hospital and to answer questions. Current Hospital Board member Kenneth McDougald very briefly addressed the Court and stated the Board would always try to look into problems and respond to the Court with information. Mr. McDougald was one of the Board members being considered for reappointment.
The Quorum Court was informed the following three existing Hospital Board members were nominated for reappointment:
- Freddie Mobley
- Ernest Callum
- Kenneth McDougald
On a vote of 3 in favor of confirmation and 5 against, with one absent, all three were rejected on individual votes. The votes were identical on all three nominations. Voting to confirm were Jim Anders, Charlotte Denton and Bobby Hargraves. Voting to reject were Gwen Bullard, Pat Morman, Eddie Wayne Parnell, Randy Rawls and Alton Richard.
It is now up to the Hospital Board to submit three new names for consideration. The three rejected will continue to serve until new members are approved.
In other business, the Court approved an ordinance to alter the County budget and approved setting up an account for American Rescue Funds from the federal government.
