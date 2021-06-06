Reese Morman crowned 2021 Miss Pink Tomato, other pageants results included

Photos by Tim Kessler
|From left, pageant winners were Miss Pre-Teen Leah Grice, Miss Pink Tomato Reese Morman, Miss Teen Olivia Cook, and Petite Miss Sadie Saffold.
|From left, Reese Morman was crowned Miss Pink Tomato and won trophies for photogenic, evening gown and sportswear; Marissa Owen, first runner-up and interview; and Courtney Atkins, second runner-up.
|From left, Olivia Cook was the overall winner and took trophies for interview, sportswear and evening gown in the Teen Miss Pink Tomato Pageant; Kaiden Hale was first runner-up; Mattelyn Meeks, second runner-up; and Gracen White, photogenic winner.
|From left, Leah Grice, 12, of Hermitage, was the photogenic and overall winner, and Makena Saffold was first runner-up in the Pre-Teen Miss Pink Tomato Pageant.
|From left, Channa Tatum was first runner-up and the photogenic winner and Sadie Saffold, 7, of El Dorado, was the winner of the Petite Miss Pink Tomato Pageant.
The 2021 pageants were held at the Hermitage Community Center.
