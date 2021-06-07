Reminders about dogs at the Tomato Festival

This is a reminder from the Warren Animal Control Officer and the Warren Police Department:
If you plan to bring your dog or dogs to any of the outdoor activities of the Pink Tomato Festival, you are reminded dogs must be on a leash and under your control at all times. The dog must have a rabies tag hanging from its collar or in your possession. You must also clean up after your animal at all times. Any dog that barks excessively and disturbs activities should not be brought downtown. Aggressive animals should not be brought. The owner is liable.
