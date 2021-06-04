News
Friday, June 4, 2021
Sandra Hatley retiring after 35 years of service
After 35 years of service to education in AR with 21 of those years in the Warren School District, WHS congratulates Sandra Hatley on her retirement!
at
12:00 AM
