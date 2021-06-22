Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Southside Baptist Church registration open for July VBS
Southside will be hosting VBS this year, and we would love to have your kids! This will start Wednesday July 21st through Friday the 23rd. Wednesday and Thursday will be 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Friday times will be announced later. Please make plans to have your kids join us, we are planning to have lots of fun, and most importantly, learn how God is so faithful!! If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us through messages. You can go ahead and register your kids by following this link, https://vbspro.events/p/ca7b9f
