Students participate in Arbor Day poster contest

The Third Grade students in the Bradley County Schools were given the opportunity to participate in the 2021 GFWC Warren Woman's Club Arbor Day Poster Contest. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes were given in each third grade. Each of the winners received a Drawing Tablet.
First Baptist Christian School winners were 1st place-Mia Smith; 2nd place-Lex Lynch; and 3rd place- Amelia Raines. Hermitage winners were: 1st place- Jonathan Lopez; 2nd place- Caroline Outlaw (no pictured); and 3rd place- Sadie Smith.
