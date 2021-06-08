Students participate in Pinwheel Craft and Design Contest

The Domestic Violence Committee of GFWC Warren Woman's Club encouraged the fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students in the Bradley County Schools to participate in their Pinwheel Craft and Design Contest. April is recognized as National Child Abuse Awareness Month with the Pinwheel as its symbol. A Word Search Activity Book was given to the first, second, and third place winners in each grade in each school. Winners were:
WARREN SCHOOL:
Fourth Grade: 1st place- Jennifer Bautista; 2nd place- Jamaica Freeman; and 3rd place-Memory Light
Fifth Grade: 1st place- Carly Reep; 2nd Place- Briana Stanfill; and 3rd place -Caroline Harton.
HERMITAGE ACHOOL
Fourth Grade: 1st place- Abigale McIntire (not pictured); 2nd place-Travis Grice (not pictured); and 3rd place- Kaleb Gibson
Fifth Grade: 1st place- Abby Huitt; 2nd place- Diana Duran; and 3rd place- Ella Colvin
