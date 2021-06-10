The Lisemby Family performs at Lions Club Fundraiser Gospel Jamboree

The Lisemby Family performed Wednesday evening, Jun 10 during the 2021 Warren Lions Club Gospel Jamboree held at Immanuel Baptist Church. Around 100 people were in attendance. The event was free, but attendees were invited to make a donation to the Warren Lions Club. The event serves as an annual fundraiser for the Warren Lions Club. Pictured from left to right: Dr. J. Ricky Lisemby, April Joy-Noel Lisemby, Brooklyn Joelle' Lisemby, Melody Lauren Lisemby, Joy Lynn (Guilotte) Lisemby, Dr. Joel K. Lisemby, Jamie Victori-Hope Lisemby, Mercy Sue Lynn Lisemby, and Warren Lions Club President Tim Kessler.
