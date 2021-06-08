Notice: There will be NO ANIMALS allowed in the roped-off areas, even if leashed. Outside of these areas, animal owners/handlers will be subject to the City of Warren's leash laws. Service animals are allowed under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Under Titles II and III of the Act, only dogs are recognized as service animals; emotional support animals are NOT service animals. If you bring your service animal, you are required to keep your animal under control, and we are allowed to ask 1) if the service animal is required because of disability, and 2) what work or task the service animal has been trained to perform.
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Tomato Festival issues guidelines for dogs downtown during the Festival
