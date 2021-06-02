Trenton Dawson to take part in Envision's National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine

Hermitage, AR – This summer, Trenton Dawson from Hermitage, AR will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Medicine, taking place this summer in St. Louis, MO.
NYLF Medicine is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Trenton was nominated by his Science teacher at Hermitage High School, Bradley Englerth. Currently Trenton is a member of the Hermitage Fire Department Jr. Firefighter Program, and assists the Hermitage Fire Support Team during fires. He also participates in community events as Sparky the Fire Dog. Trenton dreams of a career in Emergency Medicine and is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides. Trenton is the son of Bill and Angela Dawson of Hermitage, AR.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Trenton to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Medicine, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.
