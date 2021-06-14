Two men arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance

Press release from the Warren Police Department:
On the date of June 10, 2021 Sgt. Tim Nichols conducted a traffic stop on a 1976 Ford F100 pickup for fictitious tags. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as being Tony McCoy (43) and Terry Adams (38) both of Warren. During the course of the stop Officer Alexandra Meeks noticed Adams put something into the front of his pants while sitting in the vehicle. The item in which he was attempting to hide was a small amount of a crystal like substance believed to be Methamphetamine. Adams and McCoy were placed under arrest for active warrants. During the search of the vehicle other illegal substances were located such as a bag containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a glass pipe with a white residue, a baggie containing various colors of pills believed to be ecstasy and another baggie containing other unidentified pills. Tony McCoy and Terry Adams were both charged with possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Greater than 2 grams), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia along with their misdemeanor charges and warrants. They were taken before Judge Bruce Anderson on June 11, 2021 for their First Judicial Appearance. They are currently still in custody awaiting bond.
