Warren arrest report for June 14-19, 2021

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Curvin McCoy / 1023 Lambert St, Warren, AR / DOB 9-28-76 / parole warrant on 6-14-21
Justin Baker / 311 S Myrtle St, Warren, AR / DOB 7-1-82 / Rape and warrant on 6-14-21
Alvin Benton / 313 W Church St, Warren, AR / DOB 2-4-98 / warrant on 6-15-21
Christopher Temple / Bradley 1 South, Jersey, AR / DOB 12-4-85 / Possession and driving on susp. on 6-15-21
Nick Adair / 1075 5th St, McGehee, AR / DOB 11-17-79 / Possession of meth and warrant on 6-16-21
James Lasiter / 1455 Bradley 5 N, Banks, AR / DOB 3-4-00 / Fleeing on 6-17-21
Adam M. Ward / 515 Sturgis St, Warren, AR / DOB 1-9-93 / warrant on 6-18-21
Alyssa Smith / 329 Arappaho Rd, Star City, AR / DOB 3-7-95 / Poss of cont. substance on 6-19-21
Dillion Beegle / 126 Union Rd 817, El Dorado, AR / DOB 10-20-95 / Poss of cont. substance on 6-19-21
