Warren arrest report for June 23-27, 2021

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Scott Braswell / 16290 Hwy 189, New Edinburg, AR / DOB 3-1-86 / Poss. drug parap and driving on susp. on 6-23-21
Jay-vone Miller / 209 N. Wright St, Warren, AR / DOB 2-10-98 / Domestic battery 3rd on 6-25-21
Amyia Moore / 435 Burnette Rd #10, Warren, AR / DOB 2-8-02 / Domestic battery 3rd on 6-25-21
Harold Swift / 40 W King St, Warren, AR / DOB 11-0-70 / warrant and driving on susp. on 6-24-21
Erica Hampton / 1100 S Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 11-20-83 / warrant on 6-26-21
Shawn Forrest / 420 N. Martin, Warren, AR / DOB 11-9-94 / Driving on suspended DL on 6-26-21
Odario Moseley / 806 N. Martin St., Warren, AR / DOB 5-6-88 / Poss of drug para and warrants on 6-26-21
Diego Armando Torres / 707 S. Myrtle St., Warren, AR / DOB 6-2-82 / Disorderly conduct on 6-26-21
