Warren arrest report for May 24-29, 2021

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Jack Norrell / 211 Cook St, Warren, AR / DOB 9-9-87 / warrants, poss drug para, failure to appear, Class A mist, and poss of drug para on 5-24-21
Shaquanda York / 807 Fullerton, Warren, AR / DOB 12-29-89 / warrant x 3 on 5-24-21
Ticori Brown / 116 N Watson, Warren, AR / DOB 2-10-86 / warrant x 2 on 5-24-21
Nicholas Jacobs / 1067 Phillips St, Warren, AR / DOB 12-18-88 / warrant on 5-29-21
No comments:
Post a Comment