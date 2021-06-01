Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Warren arrest report for May 24-29, 2021


The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department.  All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.

Jack Norrell / 211 Cook St, Warren, AR / DOB 9-9-87 / warrants, poss drug para, failure to appear, Class A mist, and poss of drug para on 5-24-21

Shaquanda York / 807 Fullerton, Warren, AR / DOB 12-29-89 / warrant x 3 on 5-24-21

Ticori Brown / 116 N Watson, Warren, AR / DOB 2-10-86 / warrant x 2 on 5-24-21

Nicholas Jacobs / 1067 Phillips St, Warren, AR / DOB 12-18-88 / warrant on 5-29-21
