Warren arrest report for May 31-June 5, 2021

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
James D. Phillips Sr. / 615 Bradley Rd. E, Warren, AR / DOB 9-2-97 / warrant and poss of drug para on 5-31-21
Marissa Perez / 416 W. Pecan St., Hamburg, AR / DOB 8-20-97 / warrants, no proof of ins. on 5-31-21
Smitty Davis / Railroad Ave 9 1/2, Warren, AR / DOB 1-17-67 / public intoxication and terroristic threatening on 5-31-21
Steven C. Baker / 101 Main St., Hermitage, AR / DOB 4-23-85 / driving on susp. on 6-2-21
Cody Means / West Pine, Warren, AR / DOB 12-8-85 / warrant BCSO on 6-2-21
Octavio Padilla-Perez / 109 Bradley St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-7-92 / warrant and domestic battery 3 on 6-5-21
No comments:
Post a Comment