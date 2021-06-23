Warren High School alum helps tailor custom suits for the Arkansas Razorback Football Team

|Warren's own Matthew Wade(left) helping to fit Warren native and Arkansas Razorback
Treylon Burks(right) for a new custom suit during the recent tailoring day in Fayetteville.
Warren native and Warren High School alum Matthew Wade was recently one of three suit managers working for Dillard’s that helped tailor the entire Arkansas Razorback Football team for new custom suits for the 2021 fall football season.
The fitting occurred June 9, 2021 in Fayetteville, with Wade and other representatives of Dillard’s on hand to make sure the Razorbacks look their best even off the field ahead of a big season in the SEC.
Wade works for Dillard’s Park Plaza. He was chosen along with three other suit managers surrounding the district to fit the Hogs. Along with Wade and the other tailors were the Vice President and the account executive for the brand Hart Schaffner Marx.
“I’ve been involved in fashion all of my life,” said Wade, who is a 2005 graduate of Warren High School. Wade has been in the tailoring business for two years this September. Starting as an associate at Dillard’s, he soon became the Perry Ellis specialist in under four months, building a solid clientele. After a year with Dillard’s, Wade spoke with the new GM about taking his skills to the next level, at which point he became the tailored suit manager.
Under his management, the tailored team at Dillard’s has seen an increase in the department. It’s been a fast paced journey according to Wade. After starting as an associate, “now here I am continuing to give people the best fashion experience they’ve ever had, along with the Razorbacks fitting that I was apart of,” he said. Wade said he appreciates Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman for the opportunity to tailor custom suits for the Razorbacks.
|Head Razorback Football Coach Sam Pittman(left) with Warren native and tailor Matthew Wade(right) pose for a photo during the Razorback's custom suit fitting day in June 2021.
