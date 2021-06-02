Warren High School Class of 2021 awarded Scholarships

WARREN, Ark — Graduates of the Warren High School Class of 2021 were awarded scholarships at the Senior Awards Ceremony on May 18. While students in the Class of 2021 were offered scholarships from multiple institutions, these awards reflect the scholarships that have been accepted. Several seniors were recognized for receiving the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship. These awards are based on test scores from seniors attending eligible in-state institutions. The scholarship is valued at $14,000 over 4 years.
WHS Honor Graduates were awarded the following scholarships:
The Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Adrianna Baggett; the SouthArk Presidential Scholarship, valued at $5,800, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Tyrianna Bass; the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the Junior Auxiliary of Warren
Scholarship, valued at $2,000, the 4-H Scott Tractor Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Mia Bradley; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Nicholas Dunaway; the SAU Top Ten Percent Scholarship, valued at $26,400, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Salutatorian Dominic Figueroa; the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the Anthony-Gathen-Rainey-Tolbert Scholarship, valued at $1000, the Union Bank & Trust Scholarship, valued at $1000, the Kimey McClellan Scholastic Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Ashley Garcia; the Louisiana Tech University Outstanding Student Scholarship, valued at $18,000, and Louisiana Tech Bulldog Scholarship were awarded to Stone Gorman; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Weston Hembree; the ATU Concurrent Challenge Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Anna Lee Heranney; the ATU Green & Gold Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the ATU Concurrent Challenge Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Jaden Kitchens; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $6,000, the Blake Harris Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Addison Langford; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Aubrey Mann; the SouthArk Living the Dream Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and the Carthel Raines SEACBEC Scholarship, valued at $500, were awarded to Jendy Martinez; the UCA Distinguished Scholarship, valued at $34,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Daisy Mondragon; the UCA University Scholarship, valued at $18,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Ruth Jaimes Peralta; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Chloe Rauls; Central Baptist College Merit Scholarships, valued at $23,000, the FUMC Garner Family Scholarship, valued at $2,500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Elaina Reddin; the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship, valued at $8,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Jett Reep; the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $6,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Trystan Savage; the UCA Achievement Scholarship, valued at $26,000, the UCA Schedler Honors College Stipend, valued at $16,000, the UCA Schedler Honors College Housing Scholarship, valued at $9,080, the Mississippi Professional Educators Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Valedictorian Brooklyn Solis; a UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $400 and the National Guard Tuition Scholarship, valued at $60,338 were awarded to Precious Thomas; the UAM Weevil Excellence Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the Registered Nurse Scholarship, valued at $500, the Dr. & Mrs. H. A. Dew Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the John F. Motes Scholarship, valued at $1,000, the Warren School District Scholarship, valued at $2,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Valedictorian Landen West; the University of Arkansas Silas Hunt Scholarship, valued at $20,000, the Dr. & Mrs. H. A. Dew Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the Amber Wilson Beta Club Service Scholarship, valued at $200, the Warren School District Scholarship, valued at $2,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Valedictorian India Young.
Other scholarships awarded to graduates include:
The National Guard Tuition Scholarship, valued at $60,338, was awarded to Levi Baldwin; the Henderson Live Reddie Scholarship, valued at $4,000, and a Henderson Athletic Scholarship, valued at $48,904, were awarded to Payton Byrd; a UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $800, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Bryce Cornish; a UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $800, was awarded to Ethan Dauzat; a UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $800, was awarded to JoLyn Forrest; a SAU Tech Athletic Scholarship, valued at $5,184, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Trista Goodwin; the UCA Distinguished Scholarship, awarded at $34,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Kanaysia Hays; a UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $800, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Julie Henley; a UAM Foundation Scholarship, valued at $800, was awarded to Valerie Juardo; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Alyson Mann; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Caitlyn Marks; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Samantha Meeks; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Abigail Merales; a UAM Band Scholarship, valued at $10,000, a UAM Jazz Band Scholarship, valued at $2,000, a UAM Choir Scholarship, valued at $8,000, the UAM Leadership Scholarship, valued at $6,000, the Martin Music Scholarship, valued at $500, the Sherry Vincent Lambert Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Noesha Neal; the UAM Academic Scholarship, valued at $24,000, the UAM Loyal Norman Forestry Scholarship, valued at $2,564, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Richard O’Neill; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Lauren Perry; the SouthArk Freshman Recognition Scholarship, valued at $3,000, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Carisa Salinas; the Arkansas Academic Challenge was awarded to Nicole Simmons; the McDonalds Scholarship was awarded to
JaKeilah Warner; the Blake Harris Memorial Scholarship, valued at $500, and the Arkansas Academic Challenge were awarded to Keshira Watson. Congratulations to the Class of 2021!
