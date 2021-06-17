Warren man arrested on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault

On May 27, 2021, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Arkansas Crimes Against Children, in reference to Justin Samuel Baker, W/M, date of birth: 07/01/1982, of Warren, Arkansas, allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two young females. Due to the nature of the case the victim’s names are not being released.
On June 9, 2021, Bradley County District Judge Bruce Anderson issued an arrest warrant for Justin Samuel Baker, W/M, date of birth: 07/01/1982, 38 years of age, for the offense of Rape ACA 5-14-104 Class Y felony (4 counts), and Sexual Assault 2nd Degree ACA 5-14-125 Class B felony (2 counts)
On June 14, 2021, Justin Samuel Baker, W/M, date of birth: 07/01/1982, was taken into custody on the outstanding warrant, warrant number: BCSO-2021-31, for Rape ACA 5-14-104 Class Y felony (4 counts), and the outstanding warrant, warrant number: BCSO-2021-32, for Sexual Assault 2nd Degree ACA 5-14-125 Class B felony (2 counts)
Thank you,
Lieutenant Josh Bolland
Bradley County Sheriff’s Office
