Warren native reappointed to Arkansas Farm Bureau Rural Health and Safety Comittee

Deal holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Deal is the son of late Conrad and Marjorie Cole Deal of Warren.
The Arkansas Farm Bureau is an independent, voluntary organization of farm and ranch families united for the purpose of analyzing their problems and formulating action to achieve educational improvement, economic opportunity, social advancement and to promote the national well-being, according to its Web site. Its mission is to advocate for the interests of agriculture in the public arena, disseminate information concerning the value and importance of agriculture and provide products and services that improve the quality of life for members.
The Rural Health and Safety Committee addresses issues that affect rural communities such as water services, fire departments, school districts, transportation infrastructure, health care and job creation for these communities. Strengthening rural communities is a priority for Farm Bureau, and rural development efforts focus on five critical areas; economic development, education, rural infrastructure, internet accessibility, and healthcare.
"Having grown up in Warren (Bradley County), I have an appreciation and an understanding of the needs of rural communities, particularly those in healthcare." Deal said. "This reappointment allows me the opportunity to continue to contribute my expertise in the development of strategies that will address these needs to improve the overall quality of life for Arkansans in rural and underserved areas."
